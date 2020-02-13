Marianna Papazoglou scored 19 to lead the Wildwood Catholic girls basketball team to a 49-29 win over OLMA in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Thursday night.
Freshman guard Drew Coyle sparked OLMA with seven points, eight rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Wildwood Catholic is 19-2, while OLMA dropped to 17-5.
Wildwood Catholic 10 20 15 4 – 49
OLMA 10 10 4 5 – 29
WC – Gray-Rivera 2, McCallion 4, Papazoglou 19, Turco 17, Casiello 4, Davis 3,
OLMA – Casale 13, Coyle 7, Fiocchi 3, Harris 5, Prescott 1
