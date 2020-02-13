Marianna Papazoglou scored 19 to lead the Wildwood Catholic girls basketball team to a 49-29 win over OLMA in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Thursday night.

Freshman guard Drew Coyle sparked OLMA with seven points, eight rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Wildwood Catholic is 19-2, while OLMA dropped to 17-5.

Wildwood Catholic 10 20 15 4 – 49

OLMA 10 10 4 5 – 29

WC – Gray-Rivera 2, McCallion 4, Papazoglou 19, Turco 17, Casiello 4, Davis 3,

OLMA – Casale 13, Coyle 7, Fiocchi 3, Harris 5, Prescott 1

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments