CHICAGO — Chicago Cubs closer Brandon Morrow is out for the year following another setback in his recovery from right elbow surgery, according to team president Theo Epstein.
Morrow, who hasn’t pitched in a game since July 2018, had the arthroscopic procedure last November.
“He certainly worked really hard in an attempt to come back and tried a lot of different techniques and procedures, and just wasn’t able to get over the hump,” Epstein said Wednesday before the Cubs played the San Francisco Giants.
The Cubs signed Morrow to a two-year, $21 million deal in December 2017. He had 22 saves and a 1.47 ERA in 35 appearances in the first half of the 2018 season before the elbow issue flared up.
The team holds a $12 million option for 2020 (with a $3 million buyout), so it’s unlikely the 35-year-old will return next season even if healthy.
Gray on 60-day IL
PHOENIX — The Colorado Rockies on Wednesday placed starting pitcher Jon Gray on the 60-day injured list because of a left foot fracture, ending his season.
The 27-year-old Gray is 11-8 with a 3.84 ERA this season. The right-hander was scheduled to start the series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He was coming off eight scoreless innings of five-hit ball in his last start on Aug. 16 against Miami.
Gray made 25 starts and struck out 150 batters in 150 innings this season. The Rockies called up Tim Melville from Triple- A Albuquerque to make the start Wednesday in Arizona.
Pirates put Archer on IL
PITTSBURGH — Chris Archer has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, one day after being removed following the first inning of his start against the Washington Nationals.
Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Archer will not throw for at least a week, then be re-evaluated. In other moves Wednesday, the Pirates placed right-hander Clay Holmes on the 10-day IL with right quadriceps discomfort while recalling right-handers Dario Agrazal and Parker Markel from Triple-A Indianapolis.
Agrazal is expected to take Archer’s spot in the rotation and pitch Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds. The rookie made eight starts for the Pirates earlier this season, going 2-3 with a 4.29 ERA.
Holmes pitched 3 2/3 innings in relief of Archer on Tuesday night in the Pirates’ 4-1 win. Claimed off waivers from the Seattle Mariners on July 27, Markel pitched in relief twice for Pittsburgh and allowed two runs.
— one earned — in three innings.
Archer, a two-time All-Star with the Tampa Bay Rays, is 3-9 with a 5.19 ERA in 23 starts. He has not won since June 6, a span of 13 starts.
