As the hazy days of August wind down, enjoy a cocktail that screams summer. Head to The Rusty Nail in Cape May for a Cucumber Cooler. Made with St. Germain, Bombay Sapphire, cucumber, lime and soda, this cocktail is a delightful way to say adieu to our favorite season. Located at 205 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to CapeResorts.com/Beach-Shack/Rusty-Nail for more.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

