The Bridgeton High School football team beat Cumberland Regional 12-6 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday for its first win of the season.
For Bridgeton, quarterback Jermaine Bell had 18 rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Edward Gravely had 16 rushes for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Charles Thomas had 13 rushes for 98 yards for Cumberland (0-5).
Cumberland 0 0 0 6—6
Bridgeton 6 0 0 6—12
FIRST QUARTER
B — Edward Gravely 32 run (conversion fail)
FOURTH QUARTER
B — Bell 9 run (conversion fail)
C — Jared Gonzalez 14 pass from Jony Gonzalez (conversion fail)
Records— Bridgeton 1-3, Cumberland 0-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.