The Bridgeton High School football team beat Cumberland Regional 12-6 in a West Jersey Football League interdivision game Friday for its first win of the season.

For Bridgeton, quarterback Jermaine Bell had 18 rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Edward Gravely had 16 rushes for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Charles Thomas had 13 rushes for 98 yards for Cumberland (0-5).

Cumberland 0 0 0 6—6

Bridgeton 6 0 0 6—12

FIRST QUARTER

B — Edward Gravely 32 run (conversion fail)

FOURTH QUARTER

B — Bell 9 run (conversion fail)

C — Jared Gonzalez 14 pass from Jony Gonzalez (conversion fail)

Records— Bridgeton 1-3, Cumberland 0-5.

