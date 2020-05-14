Lawyer Douglas M. Long, who has had connections to eight South Jersey governmental bodies, pleaded guilty on April 21 to evading more than $250,000 in federal taxes on income generated by his law firm.

Long, 54, of Upper Deerfield Township, committed these offenses from 2012 to 2015, while he was the managing partner of the Woodbury, Gloucester County, law firm Long, Marmero & Associates LLP, according to a news release by U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.

Since then, Long & Marmero evolved into Grace, Marmero & Associates, LLP. Albert K. Marmero, managing partner of Grace, Marmero & Associates, said last week that Long is no longer affiliated with his firm as of April 21. The amount of work Long did for the eight South Jersey municipal groups varied, and some of the work did not take place this year, Marmero said.

Long, a former Cumberland County Deputy Freeholder Director, was named "of counsel" and did labor and employment legal work for the South Jersey municipal groups, including Millville, according to his biography that was on the firm's website.

In 2017, while a Cumberland County freeholder, Long was fined by the state's local finance board for an alleged violation of a government ethics law.

But, Long's actions during the past decade have made him a subject of conversations with the Millville Board of Commissioners and the Township Council of Galloway and the residents of those municipalities.

Grace, Marmero & Associates LLP was awarded a professional services contract with Millville on Jan. 2.

There was a resolution on the Millville agenda of its May 5 meeting to terminate the contract with Grace, Marmero and to switch to Gruccio, Pepper, DeSanto & Ruth of Vineland. The resolution failed by a 3-to-2 vote.

Millville Vice-Mayor W. James Parent, the director of revenue and finance, voted to terminate the contract with Grace, Marmero along with Commissioner Ashleigh Udalovas, director of public affairs.

Parent said last week that he believed it was time to make a move.

"It (Long pleading guilty to tax evasion) had an effect on my thinking, it absolutely, most definitely did," Parent said.

During Galloway Township Council's reorganization meeting of Jan. 2, the Democrats took control of the seven-member council from the Republicans.

When the Democrats took power, one of the changes they made was to hire Grace, Marmero as the new township solicitor over Maguire & Maguire, P.C., a Northfield-based firm, who was endorsed by the Republicans.

Even before Long pleaded guilty to tax evasion, a previous matter involving Long, who was also a former co-chairman of the Cumberland County Democratic Party, came up among Galloway Township residents, the Township Council and Marmero, who attends regular Township Council meetings.

Galloway Township residents attending council meetings this year brought up the fact that Long received a reprimand from the disciplinary review board of the Supreme Court of New Jersey in 2016, and was still attached to the firm in an "in counsel" role.

When Long and Marmero were the principals with Long, Marmero & Associates LLP, they received a reprimand and an admonition respectively for multiple and ongoing record-keeping violations committed by a nonlawyer employee from April 1, 2009 to June 30, 2012.

When Tony DiPietro, a Republican Councilman, voted for Maguire & Maguire as township solicitor in January, he was aware of the concerns members of the public subsequently brought up about Long.

"If I have to choose between someone with a clean slate versus someone who doesn't, I'm going to choose someone with a clean slate. That puts me more at ease," DiPietro said.

Mayor Jim Gorman, a Democrat, voted to hire the Grace, Marmero firm as the township solicitor.

Gorman said he believes in and has confidence in Marmero, not Long. The mayor said he was disappointed when he heard about Long pleading guilty to tax evasion.

"We had chosen Albert to be counsel, not Doug." Gorman said. "Albert was the choice. I stand by him. I still think he is doing a good job for the township."

Long's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11, Carpenito said.