The Cumberland County Surrogate Court is ceasing all in-person meetings with the public until further notice, deferring to telephone, fax, mail and email communications.

Phone: 856-453-4800

Fax: 856-451-7356

Mail: 60 West Broad Street, Suite A-111, Bridgeton, NJ 08302

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Load comments