Minor Flood Stage (Expected for the Sunday morning through Monday midday high tides)

Flooding begins in Greenwich and Fairton.

Flooding begins along the road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637). Flooding begins in Bivalve.

Flooding begins in Money Island and Gandys Beach.

Flooding begins in Fortescue and in Maurice River Township

The northern approach to the Cumberland County Route 553 bridge at Dividing Creek begins to flood.

Flooding begins in Mauricetown and Port Norris.

