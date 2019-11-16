Minor Flood Stage (Expected for the Sunday morning through Monday midday high tides)
Flooding begins in Greenwich and Fairton.
Flooding begins along the road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637). Flooding begins in Bivalve.
Flooding begins in Money Island and Gandys Beach.
Flooding begins in Fortescue and in Maurice River Township
The northern approach to the Cumberland County Route 553 bridge at Dividing Creek begins to flood.
Flooding begins in Mauricetown and Port Norris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.