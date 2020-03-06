Flooding begins along Landing Road and along Newport Neck Road in Downe Township. Flooding begins in Fortescue and in Maurice River Township.
Flooding begins in Money Island (including along Nantuxent Drive) and in Gandys Beach.
Flooding begins along the road into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637).
Flooding begins in Shell Pile and Bivalve (including along Shell Road, Memorial Avenue, Ogden Avenue and Miller Avenue).
