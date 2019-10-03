Cumberland County Flood Forecast

As of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, the Maurice River at Bivalve, which can be used to forecast out the extent of flooding on the Delaware Bay, was expected to go well into minor flood stage. 

 NOAA

- Flooding begins along County Route 637 into Fortescue (Cumberland County Route 637).

- Flooding begins in Bivalve.

- Flooding begins in Money Island and Gandys Beach.

Flooding begins in Fortescue and in Maurice River Township.

Tags

Load comments