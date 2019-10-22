DOWNE TOWNSHIP - full term (3)
Brent R Daly
Age: 44
Education: College Grad from Penn State
Profession: Construction Engineer
Political message: "I'm running because I feel it's my turn as a parent to help see for the future of the kids and the school and to help keep the school and students moving into the future."
Marie Blizzard
Darla Saulin
Stultz Taylor
HOPEWELL/SHILOH - full term (3)
Frank Devita
Age: 50
Education: Some college course work completed. Certified Police Training Academy
Profession: Retired law enforcement
Political message: "The years a child spends growing & learning in school puts them on a path to become successful adults & community members. This shows that being a member of the school board should be taken seriously & treated with the same respect that the children of Hopewell Crest deserve. Every child is entitled to an education, & it is my mission to always improve the quality of education for every student in our school. But I want to be clear that as a board member, I will represent not just teachers, but parents, the community, & most importantly, our students. It is important to me that we keep the education, safety and well being of each student at the forefront of our decisions."
Kenneth W Freitag
Arthur L Marchand II
Ross Stanger
VINELAND - full term (3)
Cecile Aschwanden
Age: 52
Education: Master's in Geography and Master's in Computer Science
Profession: Homemaker and Homebased Business Owner
Political message: "How can I describe in one hundred words what I hope to achieve as a school board member? I want to give 100% of my efforts to assure that we keep and expand all our creative arts programs in our district. I want to selflessly serve all students, especially our children and families in special education who face dangerous cuts to needed services. As a naturalized citizen of Our Great Country, I'll strive to represent the property taxpayers of our City as well as everyone who now call Vineland 100 percent 'home'. I respectfully ask for your vote and support."
Nicholas L. Fiocchi
Age: 31
Education: B.S. Biology
Profession: Self-Employed
Political message: "I am eager to continue working with my fellow board members in order to do what is best for our teachers, staff, administrators, and most importantly our children."
Danielle S.Carroll
Kimberly L. Codispoti
Eugene Medio
F. John Sbrana
VINELAND – two-year unexpired term (1)
Robert Novicke Jr.
Age: 22
Education: B.A. in Political Science from Rutgers University (New Brunswick)
Profession: Legal Intern and full time Law Student 1L at Rutgers Law School
Political message: "As a Vineland Board of Education member my goal is to create trade programs in the high school. A growing rate of young people are leaving south jersey due to a lack of job opportunities. If the school district were to implement a program where students can learn a trade, there is a greater possibility that they will be able to find a job and continue to live in the district. Another goal of mine is to expand the humanities. Expanding programs to introduce students to different concepts can help them find an interest that they can follow into higher education."
Curtis T. Davis
Alix G Silva
