The Cumberland Players has canceled it's production of "Harvey," originally scheduled for May 1 to 9.
As soon as the CDC's recommendation that no events larger than 50 people is removed, new dates will be posted on all the group's social media outlets, website and emailed to patrons. A representative will reach out to those who have purchased tickets in advance so that tickets can be moved to the new dates.
For any questions regarding these changes, email ticket@cumberlandplayers.com.
