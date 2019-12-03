CUMBERLAND REG.

Coach: Rachael DeSantis (first year)

2018-2019 record: 3-6

What to watch: The Colts are led by senior sprinter Melissa Lowry, a first-team Press All-Star her first three years. Other key swimmers include Ashee Patel, Renee Sheppard, Elivia Lively, Amy Jespersen, Caroline Kennedy and Emily Rothman.

DeSantis swam for Cumberland, graduating in 2010. She was a club swim coach for five years, and assisted for the Cumberland girls and boys team last winter.

"One thing we want to do is win more meets than last year," DeSantis said. "We want to make progress throughout the season with better times."

