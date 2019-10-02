082919_spt_bridgeton 25.jpg

Players from Bridgeton High School's football team prepare for the upcoming season during practice on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Cumberland Regional (0-4) at Bridgeton (0-3)

6 p.m. Friday

These Cumberland County schools renew their rivalry. They are located a few miles from each other and used to play on Thanksgiving in a series that ended in 2002 when Cumberland left the Cape-Atlantic League for the Tri-County Conference. Bridgeton beat Cumberland 34-28 in overtime last season.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments