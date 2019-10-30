Cumberland Regional (0-7) at Cherry Hill West (3-4)

6 p.m. Friday

Cherry Hill West wide receiver Johnny Ioanucci has caught 37 passes for 508 yards and six touchdowns. Cumberland lost to Pitman 20-14 last Friday.

