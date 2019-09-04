Cumberland Regional (0-0) at Middle Township (0-0)
6 p.m. Friday (98.7 FM)
Middle comes off a 5-5 season and beat Cumberland 35-7 in last year's opener. Middle senior running back/linebacker Karl Giulian ran for 689 yards and 10 touchdowns and made 69 tackles last season. Cumberland finished 0-9 last season. Christopher Rodriguez ad Donvan Loatman lead the Colts offensive line.
