082919_spt_cumberland 36.jpg

Cumberland Regional High School's football team prepares for the upcoming season during practice on Tuesday, August 20,2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Cumberland Regional (0-0) at Middle Township (0-0)

6 p.m. Friday (98.7 FM)

Middle comes off a 5-5 season and beat Cumberland 35-7 in last year's opener. Middle senior running back/linebacker Karl Giulian ran for 689 yards and 10 touchdowns and made 69 tackles last season. Cumberland finished 0-9 last season. Christopher Rodriguez ad Donvan Loatman lead the Colts offensive line.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Staff Writer

I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.

Load comments