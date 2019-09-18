Cumberland Regional (0-2) at Pennsauken (1-1)

6 p.m. Saturday at Pennsauken

Cumberland has struggled on offense this season. Pennsauken comes off a 14-13 loss to Cherry Hill West. Pennsauken running back Aaron Williams has rushed for 282 yards and four touchdowns.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

Tags

Load comments