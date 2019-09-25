Cumberland Regional (0-3) at Triton Regional (1-2)

6 p.m. Friday

Joshua Scurry ran for a touchdown in Cumberland's 33-14 loss to Pennsauken last Saturday. Triton lost to Burlington Township 50-7 last week after beating Cherry Hill East 28-23 two weeks ago.

