Salutations, Class of 2019, and good afternoon. This, unfortunately, shall be the last speech that I shall give to you all. Let’s make it memorable, shall we?
As one Dwight Schrute said, “Blood alone moves the wheels of history! Have you ever asked yourselves in an hour of meditation – which everyone finds during the day – how long we have been striving for greatness? No revolution is worth anything unless it can defend itself! It is together that we prevail!”
In all seriousness, if you’re here listening to this, then I would, from the bottom of my heart, like to congratulate you. It means you did it. You won. I knew you could. And I do hope that this is not your last stop. When I came into this school, I was really just another cog in the machine. But with the help of all of you, this cog took form. I found my voice, my personality. I found friends, and a place where I belong. With the help of those friends, I found the strength needed to get me through these past four years. And I believe that all of you did as well. I hate to use a cliché, but we formed memories that will last a lifetime at this school. Even if we might have hated it, all those late nights studying, final exams, and heaps of homework shaped who we are. You might not like it, but you went through high school, and that is an integral part of you now. You should be proud.
We have been striving for greatness for a long time, now. We have spent years at war – the war of work – and you should never stop fighting. You will come to realize it is a privilege to fight, realize that the world can be conquered. Because we are warriors! Okay, we are Colts, but my point stands. Students of Cumberland Regional High School, this is a momentous occasion. You graduate from high school but once in your lifetime, and you have proven yourselves worthy of this accomplishment. It is now our duty to go out and improve the world. And all of you have that in you. Never give up. Never surrender. And if you need help, lean on your fellow man. Because it is together – it is together that we prevail!
I’d like to end my speech with a question. Do you believe in destiny? When I think of destiny, I don’t think of some predetermined fate you can’t escape. Rather, I think of some sort of final goal, something you work towards your entire life. It is up to you to determine what that might be. Whether you are going to college, the military, or work, it is up to you to forge your destiny. Take life by the horns! And if you don’t yet know what you’d like to do, that’s okay, too. The rest of your life is ahead of you. I just ask that you please don’t squander it.
Thank you, and goodnight.