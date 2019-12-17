Cumberland Regional

Coach: Bill Hocker

Last season’s record: 4-22

2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding

Key players: Myles Timmons, 6-1, Sr., G; Ronald Smith, 6-4, Jr., F; Antonio Gil, 5-10, Jr., G.

Outlook: Colts have young talent but lack experience and height. Gil excelled at point guard last season. Cumberland will rely on Smith for rebounding and defense.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

