Coach: Robert Williams (second season)

2018-19 record: 0-22

Outlook: Irving Gandy (126) and Calvin Saez (106), both team captains, are expected to have strong seasons and and place at districts, William said. The Colts have many other returning starters, including seniors Chris Rodriguez, William Saul, Calvin Saez and Jacob Michelotti.

"(We) are looking to change the culture from the past couple of years,"' Williams said. "Rodriguez, Saul, Saez, and Michelotti are the four seniors that will form the backbone of the varsity lineup."

