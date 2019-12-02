Coach: Rich Husted
2018-19 record: 6-5
What to watch: The Colts return four leading swimmers: Kyle Coll, Will Taguwa, Liam Quick and Chris Colson. Isaiah Colson, Chris' freshman brother, is a good prospect.
"Everyone who was strong last year for us is back," Husted said. "I think we'll improve on last year's record. I think we'll be more competitive with improvement in our outside lanes (swimmers who might not win races but could score). We have a shot at making the playoffs this year."
