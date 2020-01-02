MAYS LANDING — In the spirit of holiday giving, Atlantic City Electric continued its support for local community organizations through its 14th annual Golf Classic, an event held earlier this year that raised $120,000 for three South Jersey nonprofit organizations: Community FoodBank of New Jersey — Southern Branch, Special Olympics New Jersey, and the Val Skinner Foundation — LIFE LPGA Pros in the Fight.
Since its inception in 2006, the Atlantic City Electric Golf Classic has raised nearly $2 million for 20 local nonprofit organizations in southern New Jersey. Funding has supported many local programs, including those that provide youth mentoring, promote breast cancer awareness, support abused or neglected children, help struggling individuals and families achieve self-sufficiency, and celebrate the achievements of children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Atlantic City Electric is committed to community involvement and being a good corporate citizen for the communities where its employees live and work. In 2019, Atlantic City Electric contributed more than $1 million to local nonprofits, while its employees volunteered more than 17,800 hours to help hundreds of organizations throughout southern New Jersey.
Readers are encouraged to visit The Source, Atlantic City Electric’s online news room. For more information about Atlantic City Electric, see atlanticcityelectric.com. Follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/atlanticcityelectric and on Twitter at twitter.com/acelecconnect. Our mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/mobileapp.
