Pictured from left are the LPGA’s Brittany Lincicome and Brittany Lang; Gary Stockbridge, Atlantic City Electric region president; Val Skinner, founder of Val Skinner Foundation; Charlie Wimberg and Susan Coan, Atlantic City Electric region vice presidents; Renate Taylor, development officer, Community FoodBank of New Jersey — Southern Branch; Christy Fernandez, development associate, Community FoodBank of New Jersey – Southern Branch; and Carmen Bannon, chief program development officer, Special Olympics New Jersey.