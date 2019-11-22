Clay’s Climate Control recently donated $10,000 to the National Court Appointed Special Advocate Association. While the company has been donating to this organization for 5 years, the recent donation marked the most sizable amount it has donated to date.
“As a business owner, there are many organizations that ask us to donate. For us, giving back to the community where we live, do business and raise our family was always of utmost importance,” said Jen Pierce, co-owner of Clay’s Climate Control.
After attending an event in 2015, Clay’s Climate Control learned about CASA, what they do for the children in their community and how they did not have enough funds to help every child. It was after this event that Clay’s decided to make CASA the organization it would donate to and began donating immediately.
As a family-owned and operated HVAC company that serves southern New Jersey, Clay’s Climate Control prides itself in making giving back to its community a top priority. Jen, along with her husband and co-owner, Clay, have three kids of their own, so CASA — which provides court-appointed advocates to children who have been abused or neglected — has been the perfect fit for this family of five.
“Over the years, we have attended multiple events where we have listened to children who grew up in the foster system, listened to foster parents, and listened to CASA staff and board members share the current priorities of CASA and their vision for the future,” Jen said. “All events caused us to feel like we needed to do more, (so) each year we increased our monetary donations.”
Thanks to this year’s donation, CASA was able to provide a a court-appointed special advocate to every child who needed on in Atlantic and Cape May counties, a fact that Jen Pierce said has “warmed our hearts.”
“Our work is not done though — we want to continue to be able to provide a CASA for every child in the community for years to come,” Jen said, adding that Clay’s has committed to donating to CASA for at least another 5 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.