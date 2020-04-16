When annual membership is renewed each spring at the Brigantine Elks Lodge, a number appears in the lower right corner of every member's new card indicating how many years that person has been part of the fraternal organization.
The majority of the now 1,388 members have joined since the turn of the millennium, or within the last two decades. A few have more than three or even four decades of dedication to the charitable endeavors of the Elks. Those members with 50 on their card can probably be counted on one hand.
Harry McGarrigel's membership card reads 67.
McGarrigel was part of a small group that spearheaded the founding of the Brigantine Elks 50 years ago. Many of those original founders — including himself, since 1953 — were formerly members of the since-closed Atlantic City Elks Lodge. Brigantine received its charter from the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Grand Lodge in June 1970 and, after first taking up temporary residence elsewhere on the island, moved into what has been its permanent home on West Shore Drive in 1977.
There were 65 original members of Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428 in 1970. McGarrigel became the new lodge's first official member, and served as its first Exalted Ruler, or lodge president — a title he would later hold three more times. Manahawkin Elks Lodge 2340, which was established in 1966, served as Brigantine's “Mother Lodge,” coaching it through its early growing pains as part of a fellowship that raises tens of thousands of dollars annually to support veterans causes, special-needs children, youth sports and scholarships, senior citizens and the Brigantine community at large.
“What I'd like to really, really impress upon everybody is that volunteers are what make the Brigantine Elks go,” said McGarrigel, who turned 92 on April 2, and relocated with his wife, Lois, to Brigantine from Atlantic City in 1972. “If it wasn't for the volunteers, the lodge would not be sitting here today. None of what we do would happen without a great group of volunteers that stayed together and stayed committed for a long, long time.”
Some of the early contributors to the prosperity of the Brigantine Lodge included, according to McGarrigel, Tom Battles, Elwood Kirkman, Mike Ray, Earl Fisher, Jack Kelly, Gil Panter, Ed Kline, Ron Powell, Giles Cannon, and hundreds of members of the Ladies of the Elks Auxiliary, which existed until the Elks Grand Lodge — the founding body with roots dating to 1868 — merged the auxiliary with regular membership in the mid-1990s.
“It's tough when you start naming names, because you don't want to leave anybody out,” said McGarrigel, who joined the Elks fraternity in the early years of a 45-year career with the Atlantic City Beach Patrol. “The important thing to note was that it was not all me, it was a combined effort to make it happen.”
The lodge building, originally a one-level structure that served as a marina and boat-repair facility, has undergone several additions and renovations over the years. Its most visually stunning transformation took place after Hurricane Sandy caused severe damage to the waterfront property in late 2012.
Much of the design expertise and physical labor needed to bring the lodge back to life — and in considerably better condition than it had been prior to the storm — was carried out through volunteer efforts by the membership. Included was converting what had been called the bingo room into an extension of the main banquet hall, featuring a bar accessible from either indoors or outdoors, that the membership dubbed “Harry's Hideaway.”
“We've been very lucky to have good people,” McGarrigel said. “When you go through the membership today and look at who we have, you'll see many members who were in top executive positions during their regular careers who are now volunteers. It's been like that for a long time, and believe me, that's what's keeping us alive and well.”
The Brigantine Elks are planning a two-part celebration of their 50th anniversary, the first of which was scheduled for early May and postponed indefinitely due to the the coronavirus pandemic. That was to include any lifetime members — McGarrigel was unsure of how many current members, besides himself, are part of the original 65 — as well as all Past Exalted Rulers, past district and state representatives who have been associated with the Brigantine Lodge, early Ladies Auxiliary members, and any Manahawkin Lodge members who helped Brigantine transition into Elkdom.
The second part of the 50th celebration will hopefully take place this summer and will welcome any and all past and present Brigantine Elks members who would like to take part in the festivities.
Updates regarding the 50th celebrations will be posted at the Brigantine Elks' website, BrigantineElks.com, or on its Facebook page.
