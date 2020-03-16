Dear Brigantine residents:
This letter comes at a time in our history that is quite unprecedented. The outbreak of the novel coronavrus/COVID-19 has changed our way of life in ways that we have never experienced before. The city of Brigantine has been monitoring the outbreak and its progression very closely. We are receiving updated information from the Atlantic County Department of Health and following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Brigantine Public School District along with many other Atlantic County schools have made the decision to close. The Brigantine Community Education and Recreation Center has closed and canceled all activities. All public Brigantine events will be canceled or postponed. These precautions have been put into place to minimize contracting and spreading the virus. I am urging you to follow the CDC's recommendations by avoiding large gatherings and distancing yourself socially wherever possible. If you are not feeling well, it is very important to stay home. While there is much that we don't know about the virus, there is evidence that proves these measures will save lives by slowing the spread. Brigantine is a close-knit community. There is a knee-jerk reaction to gather together in times like these. I am urging you to stay home from parties and large events and be mindful of allowing your children to socialize, even though school has been closed. We are going to great lengths as a community to protect you and your loved ones, and I don't want to downplay the importance of this.
Although this is a very serious matter, there is no cause for panic. If we all commit to taking these steps and following the recommendations, this too shall pass. As mayor, it is my promise to do what is best for the health and safety of our residents. If you should have questions or concerns about the coronavirus, you can call the NJ Coronavirus & Poison Center Hotline at 800-222-1222 or 800-962-1253. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911. Please let the dispatcher know if you believe that your symptoms are due to the COVID-19 virus, if you have been in contact with someone who may have contracted the virus, or if you have recently traveled out of the country. Brigantine Emergency Response personnel have been trained in responding to these situations. If you have any questions or concerns specific to Brigantine, you are welcome to call my office — 609-266-7600, ext. 212.
Thank you for your cooperation during this challenging time. I hope that you take this opportunity to spend quality time with your children and loved ones in your household. I have faith that Brigantine will come out of this healthy and strong.
Sincerely,
Mayor Andy Simpson
