Brigantine may have lost one of its brightest beacons on Oct. 14, but the legacy of kindness, compassion and community support that Don Marrandino left behind after his death will be everlasting.
Mr. Marrandino was widely regarded in the Brigantine community as the sort of person any parent would want to model their children after, and his career was devoted to forging the lives of children in positive ways. He spent more than five decades as an educator in the Brigantine School District, including 42 years as principal of the Brigantine Elementary School, before retiring at the end of the 2015-16 school year.
“He cared so much about his teachers and school staff,” said Teri Gragg, an art teacher for the past 32 years in Brigantine, 28 of which were under Principal Marrandino. “It was just a wonderful place to spend my career, and he's one of the main reasons I chose to stay in Brigantine so long.
“He created an environment where he believed that collegiality was the secret to a school's success – that if the teachers cared for each other and the administration cared about the teachers, and vice-versa, that it would be the best learning environment for the students. And it was true. He lived it, he breathed it, he instilled it in all of us.
“If he could help you in any respect, he did it unselfishly” she added. “I can't tell you how many times I was having a bad day, and all of a sudden he'd seem to know it and show up at my door and help me through it. He was my work dad and I just feel blessed. My heart is heavy that's he gone, but I know he's in the place that he's always aspired to be. He has always been a very faithful and spiritual man throughout his whole life. He was one in a million. Spending the majority of my career under his tutelage has made me who I am, and I love him very much for that.”
Marie Madamba is a third-grade teacher who spent the majority of her 30 years thus far under Mr. Marrandino's tutelage.
“He was the kind of guy who took interest in you personally,” she said. “He just went above and beyond to make everyone feel like they were part of a family. And when you have a happy family, you have a happy school, and that's what he made. He just made you feel like you mattered.
“His funeral alone spoke volumes about what a great man he was – with the number of people who attended, and the beautiful eulogy delivered by his daughter (Luanne), and the way his grandson (Dylan) sang. You don't meet many people like him.”
Beth Heenan was a teacher's aide under Mr. Marrandino since 1998.
“He was always friendly and kind and helpful to people, and I think it's how he walked in his shoes every day,” she said. “It was sincere. He was no phony-baloney. He was always praying for people and visiting them in the hospital. He gave me a book about the Our Lady of Medugorje that I have at home on my end table.”
The motto that Mr. Marrandino lived by, according to his obituary, was “Place God first, family second and job third, and give 100 percent to each. When you do this, everything in life gets better.”
“His kindness and compassion were constants with him, and he carried that consistently throughout his whole day,” said Audrey Mayer, an elementary school teacher for 31 years, including 26 under Mr. Marrandino. “He really treated us like family and, in turn, we treated each other like family. He set the foundation for that. He made working there an amazing place. He made it feel like going to see my second family when I go to work. He set that tone, he let us be us – he was an amazing administrator and a loving man. 'Kindness matters' was his platform, and that overflowed into the homes and lives of the kids he mentored.”
Gloria and William Jenkins were career educators from Nassau County, New York, who moved to Brigantine in 1998 after retiring. Both took part-time jobs in the Brigantine School District after relocating, including Gloria's 10 years as an administrative assistant in the elementary school.
“When Bill was sick, Don invited us to come to his house and pray, and we did,” said Gloria Jenkins, whose husband died in 2017. “He was so kind and considerate. If you had any kind of a problem, he made you feel comfortable walking into his office and talking with him about it, no matter what it was.
“I never heard a bad word spoken about him,” she added. “He loved the children and the teachers under him dearly.”
Mr. Marrandino was an outstanding student-athlete at Holy Spirit High School, where he first met, and later married, his high-school sweetheart, Patty. The couple had three children and five grandchildren. He later stood out both academically and athletically at La Salle University in Philadelphia before going on to serve 10 years as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves.
At La Salle, Mr. Marrandino was a freshman standout on a 1955 basketball team that included senior Tom Gola, a Philadelphia legend who is widely considered one of the greatest collegiate basketball players in history.
Mr. Marrandino's love for athletic competition never waned after his own playing days ended. He served 35 years as a football official for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, and was a regular fixture in the stands at nearly every Holy Spirit High School home football game. The gymnasium in the elementary school section of Brigantine Community School was named in his honor after his retirement.
Mr. Marrandino also wrote a weekly column called the Sports Scrapbook that touched on all aspects of athletics in and around Brigantine through a historical perspective. In one such column, in February 2017, he wrote a tribute to a childhood friend and fellow athlete, Russel Alquist, who had recently died. Both were from modest origins, having grown up in the since-gone Pitney Village section of Ducktown in Atlantic City. Alquist, like Marrandino, went on to achieve his own measure of greatness, which included a 45-year career on the Atlantic City Beach Patrol, and rising to the rank of chief.
“Pitney Village was the first public housing in Atlantic City,” Marrandino said in 2017. “In that area there were so many kids of all ages, and all you did was play sports.”
On the day Don Marrandino died, Len Long, permanent deacon of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, posted this message:
“My friend Don Marrandino passed away at 5 a.m. this morning. His wife Pat said that it was very peaceful. I will miss him, but we will now have an intercessor in heaven!”
