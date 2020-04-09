Dear valued partners,
Just like you, we’re concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic. The Brigantine Farmers Market Committee is here to update and support our vendors, volunteers, patrons, sponsors and community.
The committee started planning for the 2020 season last fall with regular meetings and in teams. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we should all be distancing ourselves from others. Planning will continue virtually online and through telephone conference calls.
The committee has continued to prepare for the Brigantine Farmers Market 2020 season as if all is normal. At this time, we do not know what our new normal will look like. When the word is given as to when we are able to open the Brigantine Farmers Market, we will be ready to make modifications and changes for any situation, should that be necessary. The cmmittee will take whatever steps are necessary to make our vendors profitable and our sponsors and everyone safe and happy. Our plan is to include all of, or as many of, the community aspects and activities that make the Brigantine Farmers Market the best in South Jersey.
There is no instruction manual for how to feel at a time like this, and we know this causes stress for everyone. We’ll continue to provide up-to-date information as it becomes available.
Please take care of yourselves and your loved ones. We know that we’re going to get through this, together.
Stay well and safe,
The Brigantine Farmers Market Committee
Janette Kessler, market manager
Kelly Carruolo, secretary/children’s tent team leader
Karen Geller, marketing
Christell Lauletta, operations and vendor relations
Janet Lieberman, entertainment team leader
Lisa McClay, marketing
Shirley Morgan, team leader information, community and business spotlights
