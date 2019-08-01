SOMERS POINT — The Somers Point Unique Experiences Club, in cooperation with the South Jersey Jazz Society, will present an afternoon of crabs and jazz 4 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Gregory’s Restaurant and Bar, 900 Shore Road. Appearing will be the Bob Ferguson trio.
This is a free event; freewill donations will be accepted.
Along with the great hard shell crabs that will be featured, a full array of food and drink will be available for purchase. Seating is limited, so make sure you show up early for this day of Crab and Jazz on a Summer’s Afternoon. For more information, call 609-233-1820
And that’s not all, folks! Following Crabs and Jazz, come one, come all to John F. Kennedy Park, return to a sweeter, simpler time and enjoy REV Theatre Company’s valentine to vaudeville.
The Somers Point Arts Commission, with support from the Somers Point Unique Experiences Club, will present a free performance of REV’s "Vaudeville" 6 p.m. that Sunday at the park, 24 Broadway. Rain date for "Vaudeville" is 6 p.m. Monday Aug. 5.
After last summer’s big hit, "The 1940s Cabaret," REV will bring more musical joy to the city.
The show is great for the whole family, and includes such enduring, endearing favorites as "Hot Time In The Old Town Tonight," "How You Gonna Keep ‘Em Down On The Farm," "When The Red, Red Robin Comes Bob, Bob Bobbin Along," "Ain’t We Got Fun" and "Bye Bye Blackbird" among so many others.
The production is directed by Rosey Hay, co-artistic director of REV Theatre Company, created by Rudy Caporaso and performed by Rudy Caporaso, Marilyn McIntyre and Lorenza Bernasconi.
New York professional actor Actors' Equity Association member Caporaso (co-artistic director of REV Theatre Company) played the roles of twin Dromios in "The Comedy of Errors," Puck in "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," the title role in 2017’s "Hamlet," and most recently the creator of and performer in "The 1940s Cabaret." He has performed extensively Off Broadway, in Philadelphia, regionally and in the United Kingdom.
Bring blankets or chairs and snacks to enjoy the performance. The event is free and open to public and handicapped accessible; if special accommodations are needed, call 609-653-4991 two weeks prior to the event.
Somers Point Arts Commission 2019 programs are made possible by funds from the Atlantic County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Additional contributors include the city of Somers Point, AtlantiCare Healing Arts, Somers Point Business Association, OceanFirst Bank, Somers Point Foundation for Education, Sturdy Bank and Republic Bank.
For more information, call 609-653-4991 or see somersptarts.weebly.com.