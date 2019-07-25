This past week, the Farmers Market celebrated the landing of Apollo II on the moon 50 years ago. A diverse group of 300,000 people worked to make the mission possible. The trivia contest had some difficult questions about this mission, and out of 51 entries, Ed Moges had all 10 correct. Ed won a $25 TD gift card.
Since it was so hot, the children colored Apollo moon anniversary-themed pictures in a relaxing atmosphere to beat the heat.
Please remember to bring empty clean jars to the children’s tent by August 17, to be used for a snow globe craft on August 24.
The Health and Wellness Expo at the Green Team tent, organized by John Addrizzo, included Deedi Mora, certified massage therapist, who loosened tight muscles and invented The Ice Massage, to the delight of those in the massage chair. Paul Danaher, from Brigantine Physical Therapy and Fitness was there to give the crowd fitness tips. Emily Kostek, MS, RD from AtlantiCare shared heart healthy cooking tips and food, nutrition and health tips on how to eat healthily.
Lisa Wilson, licensed and certified private chef and party planner was calm and collected, despite the heat at the demo tent. She made delicious twisted tortillas of chicken, bacon jam, cheddar, heirloom tomatoes, celery tops and celery salt. Visit LisaWilsonEvents.com.
Monteleone Farms was selling fairytale eggplants, easy to slice and saute, as well as the round Sicilian and purple eggplants.
Pamela Carchidi, at Art in the Park, displayed her beautiful watercolor paintings of the ocean, boats, mermaids, vegetables, animals and more.
Peaceramics Beach Girl Personalized Charm Jewelry had many shoppers buzzing around the tent buying beautiful necklaces, anklets, chains, charms and ceramics with special sayings — everything that would make great gifts or personal jewelry. This writer bought a bunch of personalized gifts to put away for holiday gifts.
Gogi Cold-Press Juice was selling fast. Kooler (cucumber, apple, greens, lemon), Mustang (strong greens) and Paradise (pineapple, apple, orange and lemon) were quite popular and refreshing.
Sal at SES Sports was selling wooden spoons and license plate bird houses with the names of football teams on them, like the one that Mary Jane D’Urso purchased that read “Nittany Lions Fans Forever.”
Jamie, who owns Cottage Industry Pillow Company, makes custom handmade, hand-painted washable pillows specialized for the Brigantine community. Check out her nautical and beach-themed creations.
Jessica, from L.E.H. Soap Company reported that her soaps are all hand made vegan soaps made with essential oils. She said that her summer, seasonal scents are fruity and beachy and a real treat for your skin.
Aaaaargh! Tomorrow, get ready for pirates at the market. Pirates sailed the seas in Brigantine and are an interesting part of our island’s history. Children will be initiated as pirates and will walk the plank. They will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with “Captain Jack Sparrow.”
Bring all of those bottle caps that you have been saving to the Green Team tent. This is the week of the collection for recycling. Bottle caps will be shipped to TerraCycle to be repurposed.
The next collection will be rinsed Solo cups on August 24.
Look for our very own Brigantine photographer and artist, JaneAnn Hart, at Art in the Park. JaneAnn freeze-frames moments in time and believes every photograph “captures a feeling and tells a story.” Photography is her passion, “capturing a feeling, a look, an emotion, a special moment in time.” She will bring matted and framed photographs, note cards and photographs on canvas.
You are in for a treat with Rosemary Kelly, who will be cooking at the Demo Tent at 10 a.m. She likes to take advantage of all of the market’s fresh produce and products. She will be making two dishes. The first is Watermelon, Arugula, and Feta Salad, using honey from Busy Bees. She will also make Zucchini Noodle Caprese with the market’s fresh zucchini, corn, basil and grape tomatoes.
Remember to sign up at the Demo tent for The Peach Pie Contest August 10, the Alice B. Toklas Brownie Contest on August 17, the Sauce Vs. Gravy Wars August 31 and the Chili Cook Off September 7.
There will be two very special local organizations at the Spotlight on Local Community Tent: Brigantine CER and the Brigantine Elks. Stop by to learn about the amazing opportunities provided by these organizations.
The Spotlight on a Local Business will be Aqua Verita.
Don The Medicine Man will entertain with his acoustic rendition of classic rock tunes.
Remember to bring reusable bags and water in reusable containers and hydrate. We are a plastic free market. Follow us at BrigantineFarmersMarket.