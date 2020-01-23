Free income tax return preparation by certified counselors with IRS/AARP TaxAide Program will be available February to April.
An appointment is required for all locations. To make an appointment see aarp.org/taxaide or stop at a site when it's open.
Tax help will be offered at the following sites and times, except on holidays:
Margate
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 3 to April 6, Margate City Hall, 9001 Winchester Ave.
Galloway Township
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 to April 7, Galloway Public Library–Municipal Complex, 300 Jimmie Leeds Road
Somers Point
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 to April 7, Christ Church Parish Hall, 157 Shore Road
Brigantine
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 12 to April 8, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 12 to April 4, Brigantine Community Center, 265 42nd St. S, off 42nd Street South and West Brigantine Avenue, near tennis courts
Pleasantville
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 7 to April 3, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13 and April 9, Pleasantville Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
Mays Landing
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 7 to April 3, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 9, Mays Landing Library, 40 Farragut Ave., second floor meeting room
