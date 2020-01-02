(Look Back is an occasional series with content and images from the Atlantic County Historical Society.)
Take an amazing journey back in time and think about ascending the 228 steps of the Absecon Lighthouse, one of the oldest lighthouses in the country. From its observation windows you will see breathtaking views of the Atlantic City skyline and come face to face with the original first Fresnel Lens lit for the first time in 1857.
Construction began in 1855 under the direction of Lt. George Meade, who would later command the Union Army at the Battle of Gettysburg. After its completion, the lighthouse was the tallest in New Jersey at 171 feet and the third tallest masonry-constructed one in the United States.
The lighthouse originally stood at the water's edge at the corner of Pacific and Rhode Island avenues to warn sailors to stay away from the Brigantine Shoals. The shoreline receded over time, but the lighthouse remained where it was. Jetties were built to divert the flow of water in the Absecon Inlet, which created all the land that you see today between the lighthouse and the water's edge.
As years passed and the need for the lighthouse diminished, it was decommissioned July 11, 1933. The light found itself in the headlines when in 1946 public sentiment saved the structure from the wrecker's ball, and on August of that year, the federal government deeded the structure to the city.
The light itself was re-illuminated at midnight, Dec. 31, 1963, to symbolize the advent of the state of New Jersey's Tercentenary year. Fortunately today, through the efforts of volunteers, the lighthouse is open throughout the year with exciting events scheduled to appeal to people of all ages. Want a special place for a wedding? Contact the lighthouse! For more information, see abseconlighthouse.org.
Founded in 1913, the Atlantic County Historical Society has been preserving historical materials in its library and museum since. Every week, Wednesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., it opens its doors to share these collections with anyone who is interested. The society building is at 907 Shore Road in Somers Point. More information is available at www.atlanticcountyhistoricalsocietynj.org and on Facebook, or by calling 609-927-5218.
