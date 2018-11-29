Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Ace Hardware of Galloway Donates Funds to Stockton Student Veterans “Friendsgiving”

112918_gal_bri_friendsgiving1

Angel Cordero, vice president of the Student Veterans Organization; Tobias Chislom, SVO treasurer; Colby Jones, SVO member; Lou Abate, ACE employee and retired National Guard; Ryan Luurtsema, SVO president; Kelly O’Brien, Stockton alumna and ACE employee; Ed Peak, store manager; and Bill Pitt, ACE employee and retired Navy.

 Provided

The ACE Hardware stores in Galloway and Brigantine teamed up with the Stockton University Student Veterans Organization to help raise money to support the annual Friendsgiving for student and local veterans held Nov. 17 at Somers Point American Legion Post 352.

The ACE stores, owned by Joe and Cindy Smith, sponsored a “round-up” event Nov. 10, where customers at the two stores could round up their bill totals and the extra would go to the SVO.

ACE presented representatives of the Student Veterans Organization with a check for $250, which included the proceeds of the round-up and a donation from the Smiths. Those funds, coupled with $371 the student veterans received in donations at a table outside the store during the event, supported a successful Friendsgiving, Ryan Luurtsema, SVO president said.

