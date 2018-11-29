Ace Hardware of Galloway Donates Funds to Stockton Student Veterans “Friendsgiving”

The ACE Hardware stores in Galloway and Brigantine teamed up with the Stockton University Student Veterans Organization to help raise money to support the annual Friendsgiving for student and local veterans held Nov. 17 at Somers Point American Legion Post 352.
The ACE stores, owned by Joe and Cindy Smith, sponsored a “round-up” event Nov. 10, where customers at the two stores could round up their bill totals and the extra would go to the SVO.
ACE presented representatives of the Student Veterans Organization with a check for $250, which included the proceeds of the round-up and a donation from the Smiths. Those funds, coupled with $371 the student veterans received in donations at a table outside the store during the event, supported a successful Friendsgiving, Ryan Luurtsema, SVO president said.