ACHS Career Day 2019 was held on Friday, May 3. Professionals attended from ACFD, ACPD, Borgata, Harrahs, Atlantic Care, TD Bank, CRDA and many other industries, with a variety of career paths, such as Law Enforcement and Public Service, Hotel Management and Hospitality & Tourism, Real Estate, Human Resources and so much more.
Students and professionals were excited and engaged. This was a phenomenal experience for ACHS students to explore the various opportunities and individuals to build networking relationships with, that could possibly lead to future opportunities for students.