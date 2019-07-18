The Brigantine branch of the Atlantic County Library System officially launched the 2019 Summer Reading Program with a kickoff party on Tuesday, July 2. This year's theme is "A Universe of Stories."
Kids and parents had the opportunity to participate in different crafts and activities, including face painting by artist Paola Amadio. All enjoyed a beautifully decorated cake as well. Rotating from station to station, there were tables for the branch’s summer reading challenge, alien tattoos, a photo booth, individual sticker art, patriotic magnets, fuzzy art to color, scratch-off stars, and a stick-together puzzle of the universe.
It's not too late - kids and teens ages 3 to 18 are invited to register in person at the library and pick up their reading log for the 2019 Summer Reading Program, which runs through Saturday, Aug. 17. Read for fun prizes all summer or just for a short time.
Saturday, Aug. 10 will be the last day to turn in reading logs for prizes. To learn more about any summer activities, call the library branch at 609-266-0110 or stop by the library, located at 201 S. 15th St., Brigantine.