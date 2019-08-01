STONE HARBOR — Ocean Galleries will welcome back award-winning actress, designer and artist Jane Seymour over Labor Day weekend with an all new collection of her artwork.
The “Jane Seymour: California Colorist” exhibition opens at Ocean Galleries, 9618 Third Ave., on Friday, Aug. 30. Seymour will appear at the gallery for intimate receptions 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31, and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1.
These days, it seems many actors dabble in businesses outside of their primary vocation, but few have proven their talent in such a wide range as Ms. Seymour. A multiple Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress, Seymour has enjoyed a successful acting career on Broadway and in motion pictures and television. She has written more than 10 books and launched Jane Seymour Designs, a national lifestyle brand inspired by her homes, art and family-centered lifestyle.
A recipient of the Officer of the Order of the British Empire, Seymour began painting nearly three decades ago. Prompted by a period of personal challenge, her art became the expression of a very private healing process from which she emerged as an accomplished, passionate painter. Seymour sketches and paints at her Malibu studio, on movie sets and on her travels. She has created an intimate world of delicate watercolors, colorful vibrant oil paintings and stunning bronze sculptures, and has exhibited in many North American galleries.
At an early age, Seymour developed a passion for art in England, where family gifts were typically created, rather than purchased, as a form of self-expression. She enjoyed many museum visits and was profoundly influenced by Matisse’s motifs, Chagall’s palette and Raoul Dufy’s vibrant watercolors.
Often described as a California colorist, Seymour believes her art reflects the essence of who she is. Her art often mirrors her passions in life, such as flower gardening, which is evident in her colorful flower arrangements, detailed landscapes and lush garden paintings and watercolors. An inspirational trip to paint in Monet’s Garden in Giverny, France, became Seymour’s personal tribute to the Impressionists, resulting in an elaborate series of paintings and watercolors depicting the famed gardens. She also has painted many seascapes from her Malibu coastal home, as well as paintings of her beloved grandchildren.
“We are so happy to welcome back Jane this summer. She is hard-working and kind, and her grace is felt by all who meet her. We invite everyone to join us Labor Day weekend to enjoy her art and feel her message in each piece of art she creates,” said Kim Miller, gallery owner.
The “Jane Seymour – California Colorist” exhibition will be at Ocean Galleries from Friday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 1, and will include numerous beachscapes and figurative paintings, many of which were inspired by recent visits to the East Coast. The exhibition is free and open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with all artwork available for acquisition.
Ocean Galleries also has an Avalon location at 2199 Ocean Drive. For seasonal hours at both gallery locations, call 609-368-7777 or see OceanGalleries.com.