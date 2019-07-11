Starting July 8, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority will offer free summer open house tours of the wind farm at its Wastewater Treatment Facility at noon Mondays and Fridays starting July 8 and through August.
The Wastewater Treatment Facility is the largest hybrid wind- and solar-powered water treatment facility in the world. The wind farm is the first commercial development of its kind in the state, as well as the first coastal and urban wind farm in the nation.
Between ACUA’s wind and solar projects on site, a significant amount of renewable energy is produced each day. The tour offers visitors a chance to get a close-up view of the wind turbines, each measuring more than 380 feet from the ground to the blade’s tip, see 500 kilowatts of solar power, and learn how these renewable energy projects help the ACUA’s wastewater treatment process.
“Summer open house tours are a great way for us to share information with curious visitors,” ACUA President Rick Dovey said. “People come to learn about the turbines, but they leave with an understanding of wastewater treatment too. It’s not something many people think about, so our tours are a perfect opportunity to educate the community on this essential environmental process.”
Summer open house tours are open to people of all ages but may be most appropriate for kids age 8 and up. The tour lasts approximately one hour. No reservations are required, but visitors should plan to arrive by noon. For directions or more information, call the ACUA at 609-272-6950, or see acua.com/summertours.