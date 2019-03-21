ACUA to hold Recycled Art Contest

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority will begin accepting entries for the Recycled Art Contest on Friday, March 29. The goal of the contest is for entrants to create a work of art using material destined for the recycling bin or trash. It is a great opportunity to inspire students to rethink their waste and be creative.
Participants must bring their artwork to a local Atlantic County Library System branch along with a completed entry form.
Winners will be contacted on April 24-25. Selected art will be showcased at ACUA's Earth Day Festival on Sunday, April 28. On Sunday, May 5, prizes will be announced and awarded at the Hamilton Mall at noon.
For more information and the entry form see ACUA.com/artcontest.