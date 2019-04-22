All Star One teams head to World Championship in Orlando

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Explosives/Lady Bang and Big Bang of All Star One, a competitive all-star cheerleading program, recently traveled to Nashville to compete.
The Explosives/Lady Bang team scored a 95.8% perfection at the One Up Championships and earned the highest scoring nontumbling team at the event. The team was awarded a chance to compete at the 2019 Cheerleading World Championships.
The Big Bang team received their chance to attend the World Championships at a competition in Wildwood earning the second highest score.
Having taken a number of past teams to the Cheerleading World Championship, the program is more than ready to compete on the world stage.
The Explosives/Lady Bang are coached by Tori Talarico and Alexis Pfefferle. All Star One’s Big Bang team is coached by Tori Talarico and Jordan Gillespie.
All Star One is owned by Karen Brenner.
The teams will travel to Orlando to take on the World for the first time together at the championship. You can follow the team’s journey at the Cheerleading World Championship online via Twitter and Instagram.