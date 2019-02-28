Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

American Cancer Society Relay For Life planned in Linwood

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Linwood will be held at Mainland Regional High School, 1301 Oak Ave.,  from 6 p.m. Friday, May 17 through 6 a.m. Saturday, May 18.

LINWOOD — The American Cancer Society Relay for Life will come to Mainland Regional High School in May.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. Friday, May 17, to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the school, 1301 Oak Ave.

Participants stay overnight to recognize that cancer doesn’t sleep and neither will they until a cure is found.

Cancer survivors attend for free. Others are asked to make a donation of $10 or more to the American Cancer Society. Cancer survivors and their caregivers are honored at the opening ceremonies in a Survivor Lap around the track and a complimentary dinner reception.

Throughout the night, participants walk around the track to raise money for cancer. There also are events from Zumba to volleyball, wing eating contests and more. A highlight of the night will be the luminaria service, a candlelight vigil held at nightfall (typically around 9 p.m.) to honor survivors and to remember those lost to cancer.

Luminaria candles line the track and are left burning throughout the night as a reminder to participants of the importance of their involvement in the Relay for Life event. The candles are placed in bags with names and pictures of loved ones.

Since the first event was held in 1985 in Tacoma, Washington, Relay for Life has raised more than $5 billion at more than 5,200 events throughout the country.

Relay for Life is open to anyone who wants to participate. Volunteers of all ages are welcome. To find out more about Relay for Life, or to register a team, see RelayForLife.org/LinwoodNJ or email monica.nammour@cancer.org.

For questions, call or text Sharon at 609-457-4105 or Felicia at 609-214-4260.

