BRIGANTINE — The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 396 has announced they will offer assistance to Brigantine veterans and senior citizens who are homebound, as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures that have been recommended to individuals with immune-compromised systems or existing health concerns.
Auxiliary members as well as a core group of volunteers are offering their support to those veterans who are unable to drive to purchase prescriptions, groceries or perform any other duties that are necessary for the continuance of normal daily living. Over a dozen auxiliary members have volunteered their services, and a schedule to assist people will be implemented based on need, or a first-come, first-served basis.
“Our community is home to many veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, as well as many of our elderly citizens who may feel stressed, are having health issues or are otherwise unable to get out of their homes to shop or run errands,” said Maria Sacco Handle, president of Unit No. 396. “Our auxiliary members and a number of volunteers are available to assist with these tasks, as well as to offer a friendly check-in to ensure our beloved vets and elderly are still having important social connections to their community,” Handle added.
If you, or a loved one, a neighbor or someone you know could use this service, please contact Rita Pagaloutus 609-412-1851.
See the American Legion Post No. 396 Women’s Auxiliary Facebook page for more information.
