The Beachcomber News of Brigantine

American Legion News Letter

Hi to all from the Brigantine American Legion Post (#396, Kline McAnney).

This News Letter is to keep all members and friends of our post informed of upcoming events. There is a meeting coming up on Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m. Your participation is of great importance to the future of our post, please attend. Our Legion Auxiliary is having their next meeting on Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. Persons interested in our Post or Auxiliary are invited to attend. 

Recently, I was returning to Brigantine when I stopped at a Convenience Store for some coffee. I was was wearing a hat which indicated that I am a Navy veteran. Out of the blue, a young man surprised me by thanking me for my service and offering to shake my hand. I was pleasantly surprised and grateful by his genuine show of appreciation for my service. A random act of thanks that made my day and who knows, it might just brighten your day too and maybe you’ll make a new friend...who knows?

If you are an honorably discharged veteran, our Post is looking for new members. If you have an interest in our Post or supporting groups, please just attend our next meeting or stop by any time to inquire. Please keep our service men and women in your thoughts and prayers and may God Bless America.

Steve Montagino – Sgt. At Arms.

