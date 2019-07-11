Greetings from The American Legion Post No. 396, right here in beautiful Brigantine. The Fourth of July was great wasn’t it? The weather cooperated and the fireworks were spectacular. The Fourth of July is my favorite holiday, and I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did.
On Sunday, July 6, the Brigantine VFW and American Legion joined together for our annual Coin Toss on Brigantine Boulevard. We jointly collected bills and coins for the benefit of local veterans in need in our area. While the final total has not yet been established, our efforts were successful, and we jointly want to express our thanks and appreciation to all of you who generously donated money toward this endeavor. We just can’t say "Thank you!" enough to those who did donate to this worthwhile cause. If you missed us and wish to contribute, then just stop by our hall to make your contribution.
As I have talked about before, on Saturday, July 13, we are having our annual Clam Bake. This summertime party is open to the public and admission is free; you pay for your food and drinks). This party is always a good time for the entire family. The food is great and the entertainment is great as well. So I hope to see you all there with your friends and family for this summertime cookout. We plan to start at about 5:30 and we will go till ??? I hope to see you all there Saturday evening for some fun.
Coming up on Wednesday evening are the dance lessons in our hall, which are free. So if you wish to learn ballroom dancing or line dancing, then don’t be bashful and “come on down”. Carrie Taft will give lessons from 6 to 9 p.m., and it’s a lot of fun.
The American Legion summer of fun continues. Coming up in August, our chapter of The Sons of The American Legion will have a summertime cookout that is always a good time, too. I’ll be sure to inform you all with dates, times, menu items and other details as they are made known to me. Please look for my article in this paper for more details and information.
As always, please keep a positive thought for our uniformed service members around the world and say a little prayer for their safety and well being. Please, never forget that these men and women protect our liberty and freedom. May God bless America.