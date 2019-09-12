Greeting form the American Legion Post 396, here in beautiful Brigantine.
Time marches on, the days grow shorter and cooler, and fall is just around the corner. We are planning to stay busy here at our hall with Eagles football games. This week's game against the Falcons is at 8 p.m. Sunday night, and we will have food items available. Generally speaking, all of the Eagles games will be on the TV at our hall for your viewing. Regarding food, or other details, please call if you are planning to watch a game with us, at 609-266-9477 with any questions. We are always happy to see you and we will try to make your visit enjoyable. GO EAGLES!
Shoo Bee Tuesday was a huge success with a packed house of partygoers, foodies and many people dancing. Thank you DJ Angie, your musical selection was great. The Shoo Bee contest was a big success with fun and laughter. The first, second and third prizes were awarded and the competition was really stiff. All of the costumes were excellent, and it was difficult to judge the contestants.
Door prides for the competition were awarded (a beach cart and beach chairs). These items were donated to the American Legion post by Don Laundry, to whom we are very grateful for his generous assistance to our event.
The winning costumes were the Ladies Wear White After Labor Day ensemble. Thanks ladies, I was laughing and having fun too.
That night, we raised $400 for the 50/50. We were happy to award $200 to our winner. Chosen by random drawing was Mary Crane. Mary was gracious and generous as she donated half of her winnings ($100) back to the American Legion Post. We thank you Mary so much for your kind consideration and generosity.
I believe that everyone who attended our Shoo-bee Tuesday party had a great time. Anyway, we are already planning our next Shoo Bee Tuesday party for next year. Hopefully, it will be bigger and better and well attended.
At the party, I was selling the 50/50 tickets when someone asked me how money raised at events like this are spent? In the interest of transparency, I will tell you that first and foremost we need to cover all of our overhead and expenses of our hall. We have to keep a roof over our heads. After which we assist veterans in need, participate in civic events and also provide money for scholarships for our local school students. We do the best we can do with all of our support efforts. We have poppies available at our hall, if you wish to buy one, or you may make a donation directly to us. Please feel free to stop by and do so. Your support and contributions are always greatly appreciated. Without your support it would be very difficult for us to continue with any of our endeavors. Thanks again to all of you.
I don’t post a weekly letter, I generally post a letter whenever I have some news to convey. I will remind you that we are back to monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of the month. We are always looking for new members. Eligible veterans just stop by our hall for information, or see us at regular meetings with your DD214.
The anniversary of 9/11 has just past. It is important for all Americans to remember the thousands of Americans who died on that fateful day. That attack was the origin and beginning of our Middle Eastern wars, which continue until who knows when? Please remember our uniformed military personnel who are all around the world, with your thoughts and prayers. May God bless America.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.