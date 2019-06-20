Greetings from The American Legion, Post 396 Brigantine. The weather is getting hotter and the official start of summer is here. I have several things to tell you about, some of them may help you to have a fun and memorable summer as our social calendar fills up with parties and entertainment.
Our auxiliary is having a party on Saturday, June 22, staring at about 5 p.m. The party is Party on Island Time, a Caribbean Island buffet dinner. There will be great food and entertainment and tickets are $20 available at our bar or on Friday night at the door. Our Auxiliary knows how to throw a party and there will be lots of yummy food and fun for all. You are all invited to attend and have fun time and to support our auxiliary. So if you're wondering what to do Saturday night, this may be a great choice for all the family.
On Saturday, July 13, the American Legion will host our annual barbecue. There will be great food and entertainment for this event. As the details are made known to me I will pass them along to you. Our summer party is always a blast so please mark your calendar as I hope you all will attend.
If you’re like many people you may enjoy country music and if you do you may want to learn how to line dance. We have a solution. There is a dance instructor who teaches line dancing as well other types of dancing at our hall. This will take place 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 19. The instructor is Carrie Taft, and she is happy to instruct line dancing, ball room dancing or what ever. The best part is that she is happy to do it. So come on down and lets all do a little ‘boot scoot'en'.
On Friday June 14, I had the pleasure to attended the eighth-grade graduation of our Middle School. I was there to present the American Legion Honer Roll award for academics to two worthy students, Harry Halper and Madeline Heng. These two students were selected by the staff of the Middle School for their academic achievements, and they each received a check for $400 for their hard work. The American Legion is happy to offer these awards as part of our civic responsibilities in Brigantine. We love all of our kids and encourage them succeed in life. We congratulate Harry and Madeline for their fine work at school as they look forward to continuing their studies in high school. Great job kids, congratulations!
While I don’t post an article every week, a lot of things are coming up this summer, so watch this weekly paper for further information. Or just stop by the hall with any questions you may have about these events; membership in the legion, auxiliary or sons; or hall rentals. Or just stop by to check us out. We're always glad to you came.
Dear God, please look out for the safety and well being of our men and women in uniform and bring them all home to their loved ones safe and sound.
May God bless America.