American Legion News

Hi to all from the Brigantine American Legion Post (No. 396, Kline McAnney). This newsletter is to keep all members and friends of our post informed of upcoming events.
There is a very important meeting 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12. We are having election of new officers. The nominations are still open, so if you are a member and want to have a voice in the organization, I strongly encourage you to attend this meeting. We welcome your opinions and your vote for officers. Your participation is of great importance to the future of our post. Please attend,
I also would like to briefly share with you the role of our Legion Auxiliary and also the Sons of the American Legion. Both of these organizations support our post in many ways and are invaluable to us in our community efforts, social events and holiday parties. We receive assistance from them whenever we have a party or function. I hope to tell you much more about them both and their great work in the coming weeks.
If you are an honorably discharged veteran, our post is looking for new members. If you have an interest in our post or supporting groups, please just stop by any time to inquire.
Please keep our service men and women in your thoughts and prayers and may God bless America.
— Steve Montagino, Post 396, master at arms