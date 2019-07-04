Greetings to all from the American Legion Post No. 396 in Brigantine.
Well, summer is here! The 4th of July is now a recent memory (I hope you had a great 4th), and the ocean water is finally warm enough for swimming. Now let’s have some summer fun.
Our post is having it’s annual Clam Bake coming up on Saturday, July 13. We will start about 5:30 p.m. and go till whenever. Admission to the party is free, all the food is a la carte. I can promise you great food: crab cakes, steamers, shrimp, clams on the half shell, stuffed and baked clams, corn on the cob, sausage and peppers, and, of course, hot dogs and hamburgers.
Also enjoy some great hospitality with your friends and neighbors, as well as great entertainment — music to sing along to as we listen or dance. I am certain it will be a great time. Please mark your calendars for Saturday, July 13 and bring the entire family for some summertime cookout fun. We look forward to seeing you then.
In my last article I mentioned dance lessons at our hall on Wednesday, July 17. The lessons are from 6 to 9 p.m., given by Carrie Taft, who is happy to teach you ballroom dancing or line dancing. So if you're like me with two left feet, but still want to learn some moves for the dance floor, then come on down and check it out. Did someone mention “Boot Scoot’en”?
While I don’t post an article every week for The American Legion Post, there are many things coming up this summer, so watch for my articles in this weekly paper for further information. Or just stop by our hall with any questions that you may have about these events, membership in the legion, auxiliary, the sons or hall rentals. Let the good times continue because we're always glad you came.
Please all say a little prayer for the safety and well being of our men and women in uniform, in the hope that they all return home to their loved ones safe and sound.
May God bless America.
Steve Montagino — Sgt. At Arms