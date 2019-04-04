American Legion News

Greetings to all from American Legion Post No. 396 Kline McAnney.
Election of Officers will take place 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9.
The nominees are as follows: Richard Spinelli — post commander, Tony Santa Maria — vice post commander; Joseph Handle — junior vice commander; Ronald Simon — financial officer and Steve Montagino — sergeant at arms.
All of these individuals are capable and experienced officers, having held positions at the post prior to this election. Nominations for officers concludes just prior to the voting. If you are a member and want to make your voice heard, I urge you to attend that evening to make your opinion and your choice known. Your vote matters both to the day-to-day operation of the post and the long-term future of our post. This is an important meeting, please attend Tuesday night, and I hope to see you there.
We are proud of our facilities, we have a comfortable bar and hall. Our bar is open daily from 10 a.m. to closing and our hall, which is really a good party room, is available for rentals for private parties and social events. Our rates are very reasonable, and we can assist you with your catering and entertainment requirements. Or you may choose to provide your own food and entertainment. If you are considering having a party or some event, please stop by to view our facilities whenever we are open. If you are interested, we will get you all the information to help you make a decision. Either way we can help make your next social occasion or event a memorable one.
If you are an honorably discharged veteran and have an interest in joining our post, please attend this meeting or stop by the post for information.
Please keep our brave men and women in uniform both here at home and around the world in your thoughts and prayers. Also, be sure to thank a veteran for his service. Whenever someone thanks me, it truly warms my heart with appreciation.