American Legion News

Hello to all from the Brigantine American Legion Post 396, Kline McAnny.
At our last meeting on April 9, the election of officers was held and the new officers are as follows: Richard Spinelli, post commander; Tony Santa Maria, vice post commander; Joseph Handle, junior vice commander; Ronald Simon, financial officer; and Steve Montagino, sergeant at arms. Congratulations to all of the new officers.
At this moment, there aren’t any events coming up in the short term, however I will attempt to update you concerning new events as we do hold several parties over the summer season.
I will also remind you of meetings in advance. Our post meetings take place on the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. Our Auxiliary Unit has its meetings on the third Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m., also at the American Legion hall.
If you have interest in joining our post family, please stop by our hall and inquire or simply attend the next meeting.
Our post is looking for new members. If you have an interest in our post or supporting groups, please do not hesitate to inquire.
Please keep our service men and women around the world in your thoughts and prayers, and may God bless America.