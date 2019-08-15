Hello to all from American Legion Post 396, right here in beautiful Brigantine.
Well, the summer is moving ahead very quickly and before you know, it will be over. So before it is all over, I have several things to discuss and inform you about here. First and foremost, “Thanks” to all of you who attended our Clam Bake Saturday July 13th, as it was a big success. I was working on the food line, so I got to interact with many of you who attended this party. It seemed to me that everyone had a good time, enjoying our hospitality, food and drinks. It was good to see our neighbors and friends that night and we appreciate your support of the American Legion by attending. Also thanks are in order for the members of our Auxiliary and Son of the Legion who assisted us with most everything that night. Thanks again to all of you for attending and to those who helped out.
The Sons of The American Legion are holding their summer party on August 17th , at our hall at 33rd and Brigantine Ave. Their annual ‘Land and Sea BBQ’ is held both inside or out, under our tent. Starting at about 5:30 PM and going to ? There will be plenty of good food, entertainment and hospitality. Menu items are as follows: Chicken, Shrimp, Steamers, Crab Cakes, Burgers, Hot Dogs and Corn. The entertainment is Glenn Eric, who plays Guitar and sings for your entertainment and dancing pleasure. Please mark your calender's for this event and please bring the whole family, along with all your neighbors and friends for an evening of family fun. This is Saturday night (tomorrow evening), I hope to see you there.
Labor Day weekend is coming up soon and it will be a busy time for us at our hall. Coming up on Tuesday September 3rd our annual ‘Shoo-be Tuesday Party’ will take place. If you have ever been to this party, then you you know that it is an absolute ‘HOOT’. There will be great food and entertainment as the locals celebrate summers end, along with the return of our island to the locals (until next summer). So if you plan to be in Brigantine on Tuesday, Sept 3rd, I will have more details on this event soon, so mark your calender's.
President Trump has recently signed a bill allowing all veterans of our Armed Forces to be eligible for membership in the American Legion. This is regardless of war time service dates. This is say, that any veteran who has served the country on active duty for at least one day, with an Honorable Discharge, after Dec. 7, 1941 is now eligible for membership in The American Legion. If this new criteria effects you, please stop by our post and apply for membership. We are always looking for new members to assist us to provide service to veterans and our local community. So put the remote control down, get off of the couch and visit with us. If you decide to join we can do some good together while having fun and comradeship.
We are returning to our regular schedule for meetings, which will take place on the second Tuesday of each month. Please don’t forget that we are open daily from 11:00 AM and our hall is available for rentals for your events and parties. There is always someone around who can answer any questions you may have about our post or hall.
Our Soldiers and Sailors serve all over the world, to protect the homeland, (that's you and me). Please remember them in your thoughts and prayers. May God Bless America!
Steve Montagino, Sgt. At Arms