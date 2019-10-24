Greetings to all from the American Legion Post No. 396 right here in beautiful Brigantine.
Well, it seems that fall is moving right along with shorter days, longer nights, colder temperatures and football season. Whenever the Eagles are playing, the game is on at our cozy comfy hall. There are four large screen TVs for your viewing enjoyment, and we have food as well. The food menus may vary some, so you may want to call ahead to find out what will be served. I can promise you a good seat for viewing the Eagles, good company and good food if you choose to have some. Admission to the hall is free, as we charge for food and drinks only for our guests. So come on down on game day for some football and fun. Bring the crew.
Speaking of our hall, it is available for rental for your next party or social event. If you have an interest, please stop by and ask about pricing and availability. The hall is open from 11 a.m. until we close in the evening and that time may vary daily, but usually after 9 p.m.
Our scheduled meetings are at 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month. Our last meeting was canceled to show respect due to the passing one of a member's extended family members. Barring anything unforeseen, our next meeting will be Nov. 12. We hope to see all of our members at that meeting as well as any potential new members. New members please bring your DD214. Your willingness to assist us with all of our endeavors for veterans and for our community would be greatly appreciated. We want you to share your opinions, your experience and your general knowledge with us to help us to move forward with the good work that we do. If you are an honorably discharged service man or woman, with an "esprit de corps,' we would like to meet you.
Our uniformed service personnel are in need of your support, respect and acceptance. Please, don’t forget about these men and women in these times of uncertainty and transition. The world can be a dangerous place, especially in times of shifting alliances. They deserve your thoughts and prayers. May God bless America.
